Juan Escobar wants to heal a tough wound

Juan Escobar weighed in on previous episodes of the rivalry between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM. These Concachampions semifinals will have an extra seasoning…

Juan Escobar was the focus of attention on social networks this weekend for an action that caused uncertainty. The player himself has already clarified what happened and cleared up the doubts that some users had regarding a malaise within the Cruz Azul squad. The Paraguayan is focused on what will be the duel against Pumas for the semifinals of the Concachampions and he showed it in interviews…

Talking with RECORD, the Guarani anticipated how tough the clash against the Universitarios will be: “We are betting on both tournaments, we give everything in each game. We know they have a great team, and they have already shown it to us. Now we have to work well because it will not be easy to move forward“.

The 26-year-old defender experienced a dark episode under the technical direction of Robert Dante Siboldi. That comeback in the Liga MX semifinals still hurts, but it will be a reason to seek the pass to the Concachampions definition this time. The wound is to be healed right now!

“We have the thorn from the previous games we had against them. It is a great team and we know that it will go out and give it everything, but we are prepared,” Juan Escobar commented with said media outlet. La Maquina has the chance to make a clean slate with respect to that elimination.

