Juan Esteban Alzate: mother talk about what happened in TransMilenio – Bogotá

More and more details and new images are becoming known of the murder of Juan Esteban Alzate, 15, on a TransMilenio bus on Saturday. The minor received two fatal stab wounds to the chest. after he mistakenly stepped on a subject.

This unleashed a fight within the articulated in motion, until its sad outcome. According to a testimony, Juan Esteban’s attacker repeated several times that he should apologize for stepping on him, to which the minor refused, as he stated, according to the witness’s version, that “he would apologize but not sorry because I didn’t I had done nothing serious.”

That refusal of the young man unleashed the fury not only of the aggressor but of another woman who accompanied him, and to whom he told that both Juan Esteban and his partner and his other companion “were looking for trouble.”

“She grabbed me by the hair and threw me back, there I yelled at Juan Esteban to leave and not look for trouble, but when I realized it the guy had thrown himself on top of him and stabbed him in the chest. There It was when the TransMilenio stopped and the criminals left,” said the source.

For its part, the mother of the murdered young man spoke with Bogota Alert about what happened and who his son was. On the one hand, he pointed out that the aggressor would have asked his son to kneel down to apologize.

He also said that his son dreamed of traveling to the United States to workhave a better future and give him a house.

Juan Esteban presented a chest wound while his companion Julián Stiven Munévar Martínez, 35, had a head injury. Both were taken to the Santa Clara hospital.

The first of them died in the care center at 1:30 in the morning. The investigation of the case was assumed by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office. This medical report will serve as part of the evidence of homicide along with the results of the autopsy.