Juan Guillermo Cuadrado contract renewal with Juventus: official announcement | A series

After several comings and goings in recent weeks, the future of John William Square in Italian territory was defined. His contract was due to expire in the middle of this year, which is why club-player negotiations were ongoing.

Well, the Colombian midfielder extended his contract with Juventus for one more season, until 2023reported this Friday the Italian painting.

‘Juve’ revealed the extension of the relationship with the player in a very personal way, highlighting the bond between the club and the player.

“Indissoluble: Adjective that indicates something that cannot be dissolved, in a figurative sense a very strong bond. The relationship that unites Juventus with Cuadrado, and Juan with the black and white shirt, is all in this word. Something strong that goes beyond the field of play and gets under the skin. A link that continues, until 2023“, reads the statement.

The ‘coffee grower’ player arrived in Turin (Italy, north) in the 2015-16 campaign from Chelsea and is now one of the top ‘Bianconeros’ referents. At 33 years old, Cuadrado has accumulated a total of 262 games with the Juventus shirt, in which he has signed 24 goals and 56 assists.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ exhibits the numbers of the Colombian international, who has five goals this season, which equals his 2015-16 and 2017-18 records, so it may be his highest scoring season with the transalpine club. In addition, since his arrival at the club, no one has given more assists than him.

“Juan is unique, irreplaceable. And it’s great to be together again, Panita!“, expresses the team. In a difficult moment for Juve, more protagonist due to scandals off the field of play and the non-renewal of the Argentine Paulo Dybala, the news that Cuadrado will continue to be linked to the black and whites is sure to be a respite for his ‘tifosi ‘, whose hopes lie in winning the Italian Cup.