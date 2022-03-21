Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in trouble with DT Massimiliano Allegri – International Soccer – Sports

The Argentine attacker of Juventus Paulo Dybala will not renew his contract with the Turin club and he will leave the black and white entity this summer after seven years in which he has lifted five ‘Scudettos’, four Italian Super Cups and four Italian Cups.

This Monday a meeting of more than two hours took place in Continassa -sports city of the club- between representatives of Dybala and Juventus to resume talks for the renewal of the Argentine player, whose contract expires next June but, according to local media reports, the parties failed to agree and there will be no renewal.

And the renewal of Cuadrado?

The player and the club would have reached an agreement in principle last October but the injuries of ‘the jewel’ could have influenced Juventus when it came to reconsidering the initial offer and proposing a different one, that the ’10’ Juventino I would have refused.

But the subject is not new. In Italy they talk about the problems in the dressing room. Dybala and the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado would have faced the coach, Massimiliano Allegri, after the elimination of the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal.



As it was known, after that match Cuadrado and Dybala faced the DT, from whom they demanded a little more free time before the game last Sunday against Salernitana, but Allegri got serious.

The press warns that the technician did not like the claim at all and said: “You just ask me for something like that?”, referring to Dybala.

Cuadrado is not fixed and this inconvenience comes at a time when there is talk of his renewal or his departure from Juventus.

TuttoSport.com warn you that in the last few hours Cuadrado wants to stay at Juventus and that he would renew for two more years, but nothing confirmed.

“The Colombian is too important on Alegri’s board to deprive himself of him, especially since the player himself reiterated a few days ago that he wanted to stay and that the negotiations, already started in the fall, are moving fast,” the publication said.

