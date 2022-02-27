you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
John William Square
Vincent Pinto. AFP
The Colombian soccer player integrated the offensive of the vecchia Signora in his game this Saturday.
February 26, 2022, 02:59 PM
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Juventus beat the modest Empoli 3-2, for date 27 of Series A,
From the start, the la vecchia signora team attacked mercilessly with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic up front. Although the rival stood up to him, Juventus highlighted his category and defeated him.
The Colombian midfielder had an outstanding game. In fact, he was fundamental in the goal with which Juventus went up at the end of the first half. Fabulous assistance was your contribution.
Cuadrado’s assistance
In a quick counterattack, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was an attack arrow. His speed allowed him to quickly reach the mouth of the large area and subtly enable Vlahovic to score the second goal.
The Colombian remained on the court for the full ninety minutes.
So was the game
SPORTS
