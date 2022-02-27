Juan Guillermo Cuadrado’s Juventus beat the modest Empoli 3-2, for date 27 of Series A,

From the start, the la vecchia signora team attacked mercilessly with Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic up front. Although the rival stood up to him, Juventus highlighted his category and defeated him.

The Colombian midfielder had an outstanding game. In fact, he was fundamental in the goal with which Juventus went up at the end of the first half. Fabulous assistance was your contribution.

Cuadrado’s assistance

In a quick counterattack, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was an attack arrow. His speed allowed him to quickly reach the mouth of the large area and subtly enable Vlahovic to score the second goal.

The Colombian remained on the court for the full ninety minutes.

So was the game

