Juan Ignacio Dinenno has offers from various teams in Liga MX and South America

From Blue Cross They still don’t know what to do with Bryan Angulo. The striker asks to terminate his contract to go to Saints, a team with which he would already have an agreement ready to sign. In exchange, the Ecuadorian gunner would “forgive” what remains of the cement club’s salary in the bond that expires next June.

Although from La Maquina they have no intention of extending the contract with ‘Cuco’, the truth is that they don’t want to part with a striker either which they couldn’t replace at this point with the transfer window with the blinds down.

On the other hand, they also don’t want to keep a player against his will and that could create a weird atmosphere in the locker room. John Reynoso. Waiting for the resolution that both parties can reach, from Cruz Azul they do have it clear that they must sign a striker for the next semester.

Nicholas Lopez has been one of the names that has been positioned as ‘futurible’, however, Juan Ignacio Dinenno would also be among the candidates to take the witness left jonathan rodriguez in the front cement. The current goal scorer Cougars would be living its last tournaments in Ciudad Universitaria, and according to information from the San Candilla column, several teams from the MX League they have already ‘set their eyes’ on him.

‘Dinegol’ or the ‘Tooth’?

“… another goodbye that could be outlined is that of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, sought by clubs in Mexico, the MLS and South America.”, is read in the information. In terms of finances, Dinenno would be much cheaper than López, but in the noble zone it seems that the Uruguayan likes more. Who will come last?

