Juan Ignacio Dinenno speaks in networks for the expulsion vs Rayados

The Argentine striker of the UNAM Pumas, Juan Ignacio Dinenno was enraged by the expulsion he received in this Sunday’s match against the Rayados de Monterrey, corresponding match of matchday 14 of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

So much was his anger and frustration that when he was in the dressing room of the University Olympic Stadium, he posted an image on social networks where he compared a strong tackle he received and was judged with a yellow card, and the one he made that led to his expulsion.

Read also: Pumas UNAM: Andrés Lillini asks that they not be left for dead after the victory against Rayados

After uploading the story to his Instagram account, Dinenno decided to delete it, but to his misfortune, the fans had already given him a screenshot, so it quickly spread on social networks.

This became the third expulsion for the Argentine striker in Liga MX, remembering the most recent in the semifinals of the previous tournament, where the “Comandante” went to bathe early against Atlas, trying to do a Chilean, but contacting the rival .

Pumas could appeal the expulsion of Juan Ignacio Dinenno before the Disciplinary Commission, so that the Argentine does not miss the next date against Atlético San Luis.