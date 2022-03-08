Juan Jesús Cruz, emeritus of the Salamanca medical complex

John Jesus Cruz.
The Sacyl Regional Management has appointed this Tuesday the oncologist Juan Jesús Cruz as emeritus of the University Assistance Complex of Salamanca. John Jesus Cruz He is a professor at the University of Salamanca and has been head of the Oncology Service at the Salamanca Hospital since its creation, retiring last year to continue his career as a teacher at the University of Salamanca. Now Sacyl has chosen him to contribute his experience at the Salamanca hospital.
Is favorite son of the city of Plasencia, where he was born in 1951 and obtained his position as assistant professor of Pathology and Medical Clinic in 1982, in addition to attaining the Chair of Medical Oncology at the University of Salamanca. On the other hand, he was editorial adviser of different national and international scientific publications.
In addition to being president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Cruz was a member of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ISMO), American Society of Clinical Oncology (DISGUST) and the National Commission of the Specialty of Medical Oncology.
Who are the new Sacyl emeritus?
Together with Cruz, they have also been named emeritus Jose Carlos Pastor Jimenoat the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid; Maria Isabel Fernandez Fernandez, in the León University Assistance Complex; and Emeritus Peramato Martin, in the Primary Care Management of Zamora. They will carry out their consulting, reporting and teaching activities in the assigned centers, according to the resolution published by Health in the Official Autonomous Gazette.
Jose Carlos Pastor Jimeno He is the founder of the University Institute of Applied Ophthalmobiology (IOBA) and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Valladolid. He has a degree in Medicine and a doctorate from the University of Navarra with the qualification of “Outstanding cum laude”. He is a specialist in Ophthalmology from the University of Zaragoza and, among other things, has been head of the Service of the General Hospital of Galicia and head of Department from the University Hospital of Valladolid.He also has extensive experience as a researcher and teacher.
They are added Maria Isabel Fernandez and Emeritus Paramato. The latter has been a doctor in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Salamanca and a specialist in Family and Community Medicine from the MIR Opposition and position No. 1 in the Service at the University Clinical Hospital of Salamanca. He has practiced as a tenured physician and has a master’s degree in Palliative Care and another in Clinical Ultrasound.
All of them have been chosen after previous examination of submitted filesof the fulfillment of the demanded requirements, of the valuation of the accredited merits and of the activity projects proposed by the applicants, attending to the reports of the centers where the applicants have developed their services at the time of their retirement.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.