Juan Jesús Cruz, emeritus of the Salamanca medical complex

The Sacyl Regional Management has appointed this Tuesday the oncologist Juan Jesús Cruz as emeritus of the University Assistance Complex of Salamanca. John Jesus Cruz He is a professor at the University of Salamanca and has been head of the Oncology Service at the Salamanca Hospital since its creation, retiring last year to continue his career as a teacher at the University of Salamanca. Now Sacyl has chosen him to contribute his experience at the Salamanca hospital.

graduated from the University of Salamanca in 1974 and continued his studies to graduate as Doctor of medicine and surgery, where he obtained the highest qualification 'Cum Laude' in 1978. Already in 1997, he was promoted to the direction of the Causa oncology service. Likewise, she specialized in Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology at the Salamanca university center. It was in 1984 when Cruz created the Medical Oncology Unit at the University Hospital of Salamanca and in 1997 he was appointed to the position from which he is retiring today. Is favorite son of the city of Plasencia, where he was born in 1951 and obtained his position as assistant professor of Pathology and Medical Clinic in 1982, in addition to attaining the Chair of Medical Oncology at the University of Salamanca. On the other hand, he was editorial adviser of different national and international scientific publications. In addition to being president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), Cruz was a member of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ISMO), American Society of Clinical Oncology (DISGUST) and the National Commission of the Specialty of Medical Oncology.



Who are the new Sacyl emeritus?

Together with Cruz, they have also been named emeritus Jose Carlos Pastor Jimenoat the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid; Maria Isabel Fernandez Fernandez, in the León University Assistance Complex; and Emeritus Peramato Martin, in the Primary Care Management of Zamora. They will carry out their consulting, reporting and teaching activities in the assigned centers, according to the resolution published by Health in the Official Autonomous Gazette.

Jose Carlos Pastor Jimeno He is the founder of the University Institute of Applied Ophthalmobiology (IOBA) and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Valladolid. He has a degree in Medicine and a doctorate from the University of Navarra with the qualification of “Outstanding cum laude”. He is a specialist in Ophthalmology from the University of Zaragoza and, among other things, has been head of the Service of the General Hospital of Galicia and head of Department from the University Hospital of Valladolid.He also has extensive experience as a researcher and teacher.