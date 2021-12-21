Sports

“Juan Jesus makes serious mistakes, he’s the one who leans on Giroud”, absurd at Canale 8

Adriano Bacconi, match analyst and columnist, commented in the studies of Channel 8, during the transmission “The beauty of football” the episodes of last night’s match between Milan and Napoli. There are many topics covered, including the performance of Juan Jesus, elected MVP of the match. Here are his words:

I go against the grain for me Juan Jesus did not play the great game that everyone says. He committed two very serious mistakes: the first when lets slip Ibrahimovic on the header that passes to the side, then loses the duel in the area with Giroud and then we know how it went. Despite all they gave him high grades, in my opinion those are very serious mistakes and does not deserve a high grade“.

Bacconi convinced: “Giroud’s on Juan Jesus is never a foul!

Adriano Bacconi then also commented on the episode of goal disallowed to Kessiè at the end:

Many speak of Giroud’s foul, in my opinion there is not because the AC Milan striker jumps first and at that point he can no longer remove his arm. Giroud is already half a meter above Juan Jesus and does not commit just do it. Juan Jesus loses the duel. It went well for him“.

There is talk of the arm around Giroud’s neck in Juan Jesus, but the truth is that the Milan striker jump first and then it is the Napoli defender who leans on the Rossoneri who is forced to put his arm around his neck like that. It was absolutely not foul“.

