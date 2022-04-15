Juan José Origel breaks the silence about his alleged romance with a famous actor

The entertainment journalist took the opportunity to ask to be left alone.

For a couple of weeks, a strong rumor has begun to circulate that Juan José Origel would have had an affair with one of the most controversial actors media, so the journalist was questioned and spoke for the first time about it.

It was during a recent broadcast of the program ‘Gossip no Like’ that its presenters Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain uncovered that the best known as “Pepillo” would have had an affair with Eduardo Verástegui.

The actor has been involved in various controversies because he supported the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as consider themselves pro-life and has recognized being anti-vaccines against Covid-19.

What did Juan José Origel say?

The driver was questioned by a follower about it, so he decided not to remain silent and deal with controversy that romantically links him with Eduardo Verástegui.

“No, what you’re telling me was said by that pair of… how horrible, what a horror that they invent such a thing, I don’t even want to name them, no, no,” he commented. “I’m not here for lawsuits or anything, if they say what they want to say about me, that they say mass I don’t care anymoreI am already in another world”, he added.

Also, he pointed out that the rumors of their supposed romance are a lie and urged the public and media to leave him alone and not try to mess with his personal business.