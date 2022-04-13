Juan José Origel had a soap opera heartthrob as a partner | AFP

It was in Gossip No Like where a close strong would have approached to reveal that Juan José Origel would have had a famous and successful partner soap opera heartthrobsomething that has brought him back to the headlines after the scandal that was made between him and Carlos Ignacio.

It has now been revealed that the driver from “Excuse me” would have started dating Edward Verasteguijust when he was starting his career as a soap opera heartthrob.

According to Eduardo’s fan, the celebrity went out with him journalist to give him his support in the middle of the show, so that he can break through in the industry and also gain some fame.

To what the source says, he found out that the actor was going to a Catholic foundation, by joining the group they made it known that he could live, have photographs and live together with the foundation. For one of the events, he paid $1,400 to stay there and live with the celebrity.

Among Verástegui’s followers it is said that this was not the only Romance that he has had: “I know from a very good source that he is a convincing person who tries to get to the top through people who are important, whether in politics or entertainment, for example, I dare to say that one of his beginnings in the entertainment world was an affair that he had with a very important person in the world”.

According to the information, he would be the boyfriend of Pepillo Origel.



Pepillo Origel would have been the one who had this affair with Eduardo Verástegui, according to a very good source I would have started in Acapulco: “Pepillo would have shared the information at that time and said he was proud.”

Let us remember that the journalist Juan José Origel was confronted by the theater director, Carlos Ignacio, all this during a meal that took place at Silvia Pinal’s house.

According to what was said in the media, the famous driver would have dismissed the work that the last diva of the Mexican gold cinema will do in “Little Red Riding Hood, what’s up with your grandmother?”

“Pepillo wants to see Silvia as always, glamorous, in a cloud, so he can’t imagine what happens in the play. He began to speak that “How could Silvia be a grandmother?, ‘an old lady’, were her terms”, he expressed in this regard.