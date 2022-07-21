Juan Julio Campos will be spokesman for the PLD among the deputies and Yván Lorenzo will follow in the Senate

Elías Piña’s senator, Yvan Lorenzo, will continue as the spokesman for the group of PLD legislators in the upper house for next year.

The decision was announced by Lorenzo himself through his Twitter account, where he thanked fellow senators José del Castillo Saviñon and Valentín Medrano for choosing him.

“Thank Senators José del Castillo Saviñon and Valentín Medrano, the Political Committee and the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) for once again choosing me as spokesperson in the Senate, I promise to continue making a sensible and moderate opposition in defense of the interests of the majority of the Dominican people”, expressed the legislator on the social network Twitter.

Since he became the spokesperson in the Senate, Lorenzo has become one of the main voices of the opposition party denouncing actions by members of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and the Government

Chamber of Deputies

Juan Julio Campos, representative of the PLD for the province of La Altagracia, was elected spokesman for the caucus when the ballots deposited by the 59 participating congressmen were counted.

Campos obtained three more votes than Deputy Gaddys Corporan, who was the first to congratulate his party colleague and colleague in the lower house on his election.

The PLD bloc was completed with the election of Rosa Hilda Genao, from Santiago, as deputy spokesperson and the secretary will be Enmanuel Morales, from the province of Santo Domingo.

The block of senators of the PLD met minutes before the deputies, proceeding to the ratification of Yván Lorenzó to continue as the spokesman for the Dominican Liberation Party in the Upper House.

Standing up, the congressmen present paid tribute to the outgoing PLD spokesman in the Chamber of Deputies, Gustavo Sánchez, who after eight years performing those responsibilities said he felt flattered and satisfied with the duty fulfilled.

Unanimously, the block of PLD deputies decided to formalize the recognition of Sánchez in an act, as would the Political Committee, of which the outgoing spokesperson is a member.