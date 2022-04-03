Juan Luis Guerra closes series of concerts in Punta Cana

Mexican husbands Ansuel and Reyna raised the sign in the crowd. “The rain did not leave us on 02/05/22, we returned to the DR, we love you JLG”, read the message hanging in his arms and that reached the eyes of Juan Luis Guerra, who read it, causing him the most splendid smile of the night at the golf course of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Punta Cana, where on Saturday he said goodbye to his series of four concerts.

The married couple had traveled to Punta Cana from Mexico on the weekend of February 5 when a torrential downpour forced the cancellation of the first of the four concerts that the Dominican singer-songwriter would perform at Hard Rock that month.

Then it was announced that this show would be postponed to April 2, as happened on Saturday night, and there were the Mexicans with a banner along with thousands of followers, many of them who came to Punta Cana from other countries such as Colombia, Venezuela , Puerto Rico, Peru and Ecuador to enjoy the concert of the “Between sea and palm trees” tour.

This time the rain threatened the party again, but the sky held back. The presentation flowed as planned, to the rhythm of merengue, bachata, salsa, son and pambiche.

The merengue “Rosalía” gave the gun at 9:14 on Saturday night, followed by “La travesía” and it had been a while since most of those present were standing and many were locating the available spaces to turn them into clues of dance.

To the sound of “The key to my heart” Juan Luis continued with his giant figure on stage and captivating his followers and leaving the organizers satisfied, especially Saymon Díaz, the producer of the artistic residency.

Maridalia Hernandez and Mariela Mercado, former members of the group 4.40, were among those present, dancing and enjoying the proposal, as well as merengue singer Jandy Ventura and singer Frank Ceara.

“Vale la pena” and “Como yo” were not lacking in the selection among an extensive repertoire that since 1984 has been “blowing” in the wind of the highest quality in tropical music with deserved qualifications to become “Dominican pride” or “country brand”. “.

At this point he can’t sing them all. He has to resort to salsa or bachata “medleys” such as “Estrellitas”, “Muchachita linda”, “La hormiguita”, “Bachata en Fukuoka”, “Que me des tu amor”, “Qué blessed”, “Cold cold” and “Bubbles of Love”.

His special moment is with his guitar when he interprets “Pambiche de novia”.

As 4.40 is not only Juan Luis, in the middle of the show Juan Luis leaves for long minutes to leave Janina Rosado, his musical director, on stage, along with the other 13 musicians and choristers who are in charge of maintaining the interest of the attendees.

On his return to the stage his classics sound “Visa for a dream”, “The cost of living”, “I hope it rains coffee” and “El farolito”.

“The wasps” seemed to be the last theme. “Another, another, another” was the request of the public, who was already ecstatic. Then came “To ask for her hand”, “Pink Bachata” and “La bilirubina”.

“More than mission accomplished, it is joy lived,” posted the musical director of 4.40, Janina Rosado, summarizing what she experienced.

Juan Luis will continue the tour through other cities in the United States, in addition to going to Puerto Rico to later cross the Atlantic and arrive in Spain at the end of June.