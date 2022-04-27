Juan Luis Guerra tested positive for COVID-19 and suspends his next concert in Miami

Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerrawho performed this past weekend to a full house at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, made public through his social networks that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Through a video on his Instagram account, he addressed his audience in Miami, where he would appear this coming Friday, April 30, and which was postponed to May 13, due to contagion.

“Dear friends from Miami, this video is to inform you that this morning, Due to some discomfort in my body, I decided to take the COVID test and it came out positive, which is why we are forced to postpone our concert scheduled for this Saturday, April 30 at the FTX Arena. The new date will be Friday, May 13. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We continue with many wishes to see you and continue the party!! Healthy in the name of Jesus!! A big hug and blessings”, expressed the interpreter of “I hope it rains coffee”.

The 64-year-old artist had his appointment with the Puerto Rican public, after an absence of three years, along with his inseparable band, he appeared on Saturday night before a Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico filled to capacity.

Each of the songs they performed was a Caribbean party, between the sea and palm trees, as they have baptized this concert tour in which they have toured several cities in the United States and as they have also named their most recent album.