Juan Luis Guerra tests positive for covid after his show on the Island | Coronavirus

Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra tested positive for covid-19 after passing through the island, where he delighted thousands of Puerto Ricans at 4.40 and met with Governor Pedro Pierluisi, whom he hugged profusely.

“Dear friends from Miami, I want to inform you that this morning, due to some discomfort in my body, I decided to take a COVID test and it came out positive, which is why we are forced to postpone the concert scheduled for this Saturday the 30th. April at the FTX Arena!” Said the singer in a video posted on his social networks.

Three days ago, Governor Pierluisi published a photo embracing the singer after attending the concert he gave this Saturday.

“Tremendous concert @juanluisguerra! Thank you for giving us the music that through the years has accompanied us in so many moments with family and friends. Puerto Rico always welcomes you with open arms and ready to dance! #SoldOut”, wrote Pierluisi next to a photo with the singer.

The Dominican and his band filled the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum with bachata where there was no room for a soul.

Now, the artist must cancel the next stop on his tour.

“The new date will be Friday, May 13. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Looking forward to seeing you and continuing the party!! Healthy in the name of Jesus!! A big hug and blessings !!”, he said.