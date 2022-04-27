Juan Luis Guerra tests positive for COVID

Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra tested positive for COVID-19.

The artist, who performed this past weekend -to a full house- at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, made public through his social networks the result of a test carried out to detect the virus.

“Dear friends from Miami, I want to inform you that this morning, due to some discomfort in my body, I decided to take the COVID test and it came out positive, which is why we are forced to postpone the concert scheduled for this Saturday, April 30 at the FTX Arena. The new date will be Friday, May 13. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. Looking forward to seeing you and continuing the party!! Healthy in the name of Jesus!! A big hug and blessings!!“, he expressed.

Pierluisi will not be in quarantine

After Guerra announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, La Fortaleza’s press secretary, Sheila Angleró, told Primera Hora that Governor Pedro Pierluisi will not be in quarantine for the coronavirus despite having had direct contact with him. singer-songwriter last weekend.

tremendous concert @Juan Luis Guerra! Thank you for giving us the music that through the years has accompanied us in so many moments with family and friends. Puerto Rico always welcomes you with open arms and ready to dance! #SoldOut pic.twitter.com/ztJ1C5vgNj — Governor Pierluisi (@GovPierluisi) April 24, 2022

Angleró indicated in written statements that the Chief Executive “was not in contact with the person for more than 15 minutes and it is not a recommendation of the CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that vaccinated persons quarantine.”

According to the CDC, people who are up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations (including booster) and those who had the disease within the last 90 days do not have to quarantine.

Instead, the organization emphasizes that even if they don’t have to quarantine, contacts should “wear a well-fitting mask when around others for 10 days from the date of their last close contact with someone with COVID-19. The date of the last close contact is considered day zero.

You are also encouraged to get tested at least five days after your last close contact with a person with COVID-19.

The CDC defines a close contact as a person who was within 6 feet of someone infected for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period.