Juan Maldonado remains in prison after a week after the measure was changed

One week after Judge Job García Hurtado the measure will vary of coercion to Juan Maldonado, former director of Comunidad Digna implicated in the Falcón case, he remains deprived of liberty in the El Pinito Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR), in La Vega.

The judge ruled that Maldonado will have an exit impediment and an electronic shackle, and according to his lawyers, the legal procedures are still being completed.

Maldonado Castro was director of Comunidad Digna from September 2020 to September 2021, when the Falcón case broke out, launched by the Public Ministry against money laundering as a result of drug trafficking.

The former official is the husband of the deputy of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) for El Seibo, Faustina Guerrero Cabrera (Grey Maldonado), who is also being investigated by Operation Falcon.

At the end of last September, the authorities made several seizures in the National District, Santiago and the eastern part of the country related to the Falcón case.

These seizures were related to Juan Maldonado and Kelvin TorresBoth accused in the case.

money laundering

The Public Ministry accuses the defendants in the aforementioned case of laundering large sums of money within a criminal network in which “they trafficked hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to Europe, the United States and Puerto Rico, moving more than US$500 million product of that criminal activity.

imputed

For Falcón there are 30 people charged, including three extraditable, among them Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Andrés Guzmán Collado, Amadeo Garibaldi Read Ruiz, Angélica María Maldonado, Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Antonio Torres and José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales.

The list is also made up of María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez (Oli and/or La Princesa), Juan Maldonado Castro (Marcial and/or El Lider), Julio César Jiménez Talavera (Dominican-Venezuelan), Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Well, Marisol López Ceballos, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, José Miguel Castillo Taveras (Migue), Elva Teresa Polanco, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, and Raúl Antonio Castro.