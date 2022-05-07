Juan Manuel Márquez throws a dart at Canelo: Where is Benavidez?

Midtime Editorial

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He is about to go into the ring this Saturday to face the Russian Dmitry Bivol; however, prior to the contest, one of the emblematic Mexican boxers came out to put your finger on it. And it is that Juan Manuel Márquez threw a direct dart and questioned the Guadalajara for not facing David Benavidez on May 7.

“Right now I don’t know who the real opponent is for Canelo. What about Benavidez? He is the number one challenger for the WBC belt and then they said Benavidez no. Maybe Benavidez is a great opponent for Canelo. What about that fight?“, He launched Juan Manuel in chat with the YouTube channel, Fight Hub TV.

And it is that the Canelo Alvarez and your team they dodged David Benavidez arguing that they had already swept the 168-pound divisiona category that managed to unify the Mexican in 2021, so now ddecided go up to 175 pounds to try to conquer the WBA belt against Bivol.

However, for Juan Manuel Marquez this is not enough, because he considered that simply the fight between Cinnamon Y Benavidez is a contest that all the public wants to see.

“It would be a great challenge to fight Benavidez. It’s a big challenge. People want to see that fight. Benavidez is a smart, aggressive fighter, use his intelligence in the ring. I think it’s a more difficult fight for Canelo. People want to see it. I want to see it, obviously”, he narrowed down.

Canelo will knock out Bivol

Regarding the contest that will hold the Cinnamon this May 7 before bivol in Las Vegas, Juan Manuel Marquez predicted a triumph of the Mexican by way of knockoutsimply because the Russian handles an offensive style and that lends itself to the lethal counterattack of the Guadalajara.

“That style is better for Canelo. I think Canelo knocks him out in eight rounds. Many people think different things because Bivol is a strong fighter, he connects his combinations, he has power. But in the sport of boxing, the style makes the fights. Bivol is always aggressive and it is usually a style that Canelo loves”, he finished.

