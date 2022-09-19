Juan Minujín: from recording in Italy with Angelina Jolie, to the San Sebastián festival in Spain: “Arriving at this port is a prize in itself”

Within the framework of the prestigious San Sebastian Film FestivalArgentine director Diego Lerman “El suplente” premiered a new film starring Juan Minujín, Alfredo Castro, Renata Lerman, Barbara Lennie and Rita Cortese. A film that shows the contrasts between the middle class to which the character of Minujín belongs, a university professor and poet who returns to his neighborhood in the Conurbano.

The film that the protagonist has been dreaming of for two years is already a fact, and will be released in all local cinemas next October 20. From the festival held in Spainthe actor thanked the reception of the people: “A night that I will keep in my heart forever. The warmth with which the San Sebastian public received “El suplente” was tremendously moving”he wrote in the post he shared on his social networks.

And I add: “After all the arduous journey of making this film, arriving at this port is a prize in itself”assured the actor who comes from recent successful premieres such as the movie “The Wrath of God” and of course, the last two seasons of “El Marginal”, on Netflix.

As if this were not enough, the Argentine has just recorded in Rome, Italy, a film with Angelina Jolie. According to the versions that transcended, it is about “Without Blood”, tape of which the actress Salma Hayek will also be part. The information was made known in “The Army of LAM”, through an enigmatic.

Although the actor does not have a leading role, he is part of the cast, which Jolie directs in her role as director. No doubt, Juan Minujín is in a great labor presenttaking his acting career to the big leagues.