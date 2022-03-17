Juan Orlando Hernández: a judge of the Supreme Court of Honduras authorizes the extradition of the former president to the United States

Juan Orlando Hernández was president of Honduras between 2014 and 2022.

A judge of the Supreme Court of Honduras authorized this Wednesday the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States, where he is required for drug trafficking crimes.

The Honduran Judiciary reported in a statement that the First Instance Extradition Judge, Edwin Ortez, decided “to grant the extradition request submitted by the Court of the Southern District of New York” on Hernández.

The former president (2014-2022) is accused in the US of three crimes associated with an alleged conspiracy to traffic thousands of kilograms of drugs in that country.

The decision came after an evidentiary hearing of more than 11 hours.

