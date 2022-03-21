Juan Orlando Hernández appeals ruling that authorizes his extradition USA

Defense of Juan Orlando Hernández appeals extradition to the US 2:24

(CNN Spanish) – The defense of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández filed an appeal this Saturday before the Supreme Court of Justice against the ruling that authorizes the ex-president’s extradition to the United States, the spokesman for the judiciary, Melvin Duarte, confirmed to CNN.

According to Duarte, the 15 magistrates that make up the Supreme Court will receive notification of the appeal this Monday, and from then on they will have a maximum of two days to decide whether or not the extradition authorization resolution issued last Wednesday, March 16, by a judge natural.

In January, the United States asked Honduras to hand over Hernández, who is facing charges for alleged crimes related to drug trafficking. The former president, who has been held in the National Directorate of Special Forces of the National Police since February 15, has declared himself innocent of all charges on several occasions. He insists that he is not a drug trafficker and assures that during his eight years in office he helped fight this scourge together with US agencies.

According to the judicial spokesman, the decision issued by the plenary of the Supreme Court is unappealable and whatever the resolution is, it will be final. Once the high court rules, Duarte indicated, the natural judge in charge of the case must abide by the ruling and issue the corresponding documents to the parties so that it is complied with.