Juan Orlando Hernández: Former Honduran President Extradited to the US to Face Drug Trafficking Accusations

21 April 2022

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited this Thursday to the United States, where he will face trial for alleged drug trafficking and weapons possession.

The transfer of the president was in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA, in English) of the North American country.

His case is an unprecedented event in the history of Honduras. It happens after his brother, Juan Antonio, was sentenced in a New York court for similar charges in 2021.

Hernández was handed over to US authorities at the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, located in Tegucigalpa, to which he was taken in a Honduran Air Force helicopter by the Minister of Security, Ramon Sabillon.

The agency Reuters reported that dozens of people gathered around the terminal with turquoise blue and white flags in support of the extradition.

The accusations against Hernandez

At a press conference in Washington DC, the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, stated: “Hernández abused his position as president of Honduras to operate the country as a narco-state“.

“The charges we are announcing today seek to hold Juan Orlando Hernández accountable for years of corruption, years of violence and years of drug trafficking,” said Damian Williams, chief prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

The US justice accuses Hernández of three charges that would have been committed from 2004 to 2022. One is for “conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States”, with the “knowledge that said substance would be illegally imported into the United States”.

Additionally, he is charged with “manufacturing, distributing, and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard an aircraft registered in the United States.” Another charge is for “using or carrying firearms, or aiding and abetting the use, possession and possession” of “machine guns and destructive devices.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, Juan Orlando Hernández was extradited from a base in Tegucigalpa.

The weapons and destructive devices would be “in support of the conspiracy to import narcotics of which he is accused in count one,” according to a report that the US embassy sent to the Honduran Foreign Ministry on February 14.

Hernández is also accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect drug traffickers from legal investigations.

After eight years of government, the former president was succeeded in office by Xiomara Castro last January 27.

On March 16, a judge ordered the extradition of Hernández, who appealed the decision. On March 28, the Honduran Supreme Court ratified the order.