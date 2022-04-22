NewsUS

Juan Orlando Hernández: Former Honduran President Extradited to the US to Face Drug Trafficking Accusations

Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was extradited this Thursday to the United States, where he will face trial for alleged drug trafficking and weapons possession.

The transfer of the president was in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA, in English) of the North American country.

His case is an unprecedented event in the history of Honduras. It happens after his brother, Juan Antonio, was sentenced in a New York court for similar charges in 2021.

Hernández was handed over to US authorities at the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, located in Tegucigalpa, to which he was taken in a Honduran Air Force helicopter by the Minister of Security, Ramon Sabillon.

