Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, lost the extradition appeal

Honduran police surrounded the former president’s home just minutes after Castro government officials said they had received the extradition request on February 15.

The former president was led from his home in shackles that same day, shocking a Central American nation accustomed to officials acting with impunity. As spontaneous celebrations broke out that night in Tegucigalpa, Castro supporters chanted “Juancho goes to New York,” referring to Hernández by his nickname.

While Castro has moved swiftly against former government officials implicated in crimes, he has so far shown little inclination to punish his allies, casting a shadow over perceptions of his anti-corruption promises, Honduran analysts said.

In a handwritten letter posted on social media Monday by Hernandez’s wife, the former president wrote that he is an innocent victim of revenge by drug cartels, whose extradited members allegedly made false statements to U.S. prosecutors to punish him for fighting. against organized crime.

The letter also conveyed that he was resigned to a long prison term. “I conclude in the possibility that facing charges for three life sentences he could become a living dead.”

The extradition request, filed with the Honduran Supreme Court and seen by The New York Times, alleges that Hernández participated in a “violent drug trafficking conspiracy” that since 2004 has transported 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the United States. through Honduras. The document alleges that Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes for facilitating shipments and protecting traffickers from prosecution.