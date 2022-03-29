Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, lost the extradition appeal

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The Honduran Supreme Court of Justice on Monday ratified the United States’ extradition request for former President Juan Orlando Hernández, laying the groundwork for what could become the most high-profile drug trafficking case in New York since trial of Mexican capo Joaquín Guzmán Loera, known as El Chapo.
In a unanimous ruling, the court rejected a motion by Hernandez’s lawyers to block the extradition request filed in February by the United States. Following the ruling, Hernandez’s legal team said he is exploring the possibility of seeking a court order, though it was unclear what legal recourse lawyers have left to prevent their client from being tried abroad.
“What was admitted today is extradition. He has not yet been declared guilty or innocent, ”said Tomás Zambrano, head of the caucus in the National Party Congress, of which Hernández is a member, to the HCH television channel after the ruling. “As nationalists, as Hondurans, we stand in solidarity with the family of President Hernández.”
Fireworks were occasionally set off in different parts of the Honduran capital, Tegucigalpa, as some residents celebrated the decision against a deeply unpopular former president, under whose rule the country became more authoritarian and corrupt.
U.S. authorities have accused Hernández, who left power in January after his party suffered a landslide defeat in November’s general election, of colluding with drug cartels to ship tons of cocaine to the United States in exchange for support. financial support for his political party, according to the extradition request.
US authorities claimed that Honduras, during Hernández’s term, became one of the largest drug transit centers in Latin America and that the former president allowed cartels to penetrate the highest echelons of his country’s government.
Collusion with the cartels has worsened Honduras’s chronic corruption and undermined its democracy, contributing to mass emigration from the country and the defeat of Hernández’s party in last year’s elections.
His successor, Xiomara Castro, has promised to reform what she called a “narco-state” built by Hernández.
Honduran police surrounded the former president’s home just minutes after Castro government officials said they had received the extradition request on February 15.
The former president was led from his home in shackles that same day, shocking a Central American nation accustomed to officials acting with impunity. As spontaneous celebrations broke out that night in Tegucigalpa, Castro supporters chanted “Juancho goes to New York,” referring to Hernández by his nickname.
While Castro has moved swiftly against former government officials implicated in crimes, he has so far shown little inclination to punish his allies, casting a shadow over perceptions of his anti-corruption promises, Honduran analysts said.
In a handwritten letter posted on social media Monday by Hernandez’s wife, the former president wrote that he is an innocent victim of revenge by drug cartels, whose extradited members allegedly made false statements to U.S. prosecutors to punish him for fighting. against organized crime.
The letter also conveyed that he was resigned to a long prison term. “I conclude in the possibility that facing charges for three life sentences he could become a living dead.”
Yet while Castro has moved swiftly against former government officials implicated in crimes, he has so far shown little desire to punish his allies, casting a shadow over the perception of his anti-corruption promises, according to Honduran analysts.
The extradition request, filed with the Honduran Supreme Court and seen by The New York Times, alleges that Hernández participated in a “violent drug trafficking conspiracy” that since 2004 has transported 500 tons of cocaine from Venezuela and Colombia to the United States. through Honduras. The document alleges that Hernández received millions of dollars in bribes for facilitating shipments and protecting traffickers from prosecution.
The brother of the former president, Juan Antonio Hernández, is serving a life sentence in the United States for cocaine trafficking. Another convicted cocaine trafficker who implicated the former president, Geovanny Fuentes, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year.
Hernández’s imminent extradition could have regional consequences if the former president decides to negotiate with US federal prosecutors, said Joaquín Mejía, a Honduran human rights expert.
“He was the ringleader in Honduras, but the drug came from Colombia and Venezuela and passed through Guatemala and Mexico,” he said, “therefore it is a transnational criminal structure where high-ranking figures from the political and economic life of all these countries are involved.” .
Anatoly Kurmanaev is a correspondent based in Mexico City from where he covers Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Before joining the Mexico correspondent in 2021, he spent eight years reporting from Caracas on Venezuela and the neighboring region. @akurmanaev