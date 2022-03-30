Juan Orlando Hernández loses the appeal against extradition to the US | News Univision Latin America

“(The Court) has ruled that the appeal filed [por la defensa del expresidente]”, which means “that the decision of the judge of first instance, to grant the extradition of citizen Juan Orlando Hernández, is confirmed,” said the spokesman for the Judiciary, Melvin Duarte.
As explained by Duarte, the decision had the unanimous vote of the magistrates in the charge of drug trafficking, and 13 against 2 in that related to the use of weapons to carry out the crime of drug trafficking.
The high court’s decision ends a six-week saga that began with Hernandez’s arrest on February 15, as well as years of speculation about whether the once-untouchable president would be forced to face charges in US federal court. .
Hernández, who governed between 2014 and 2022, has been the target of drug trafficking accusations since his brother, former legislator Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández, was arrested on drug and arms trafficking charges in November 2018.
Tony Hernandez was later convicted in federal court in New York and sentenced to life in prison.
Upon arriving in the United States, the former president will be presented before the same court in the Southern District of New York where his brother was sentenced. If found guilty by a jury, Hernandez, 53, would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 40 years in prison.
Honduran officials told Univision Noticias on condition of anonymity that Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officials seem eager to collect their prized catch and are expected to waste no time sending a plane to Honduras to transport Hernández. to New York.
Hernández affirms his innocence and says that he is the victim of drug retaliation
In a handwritten letter on notebook paper published Monday morning by his wife, Hernandez reaffirmed his innocence. “I am the victim of revenge and a conspiracy. I am sure that God will do me justice,” he wrote from his cell at a special forces base on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, where he has been held since his arrest.
At the start of his first term as president, in 2014, Hernández was considered one of the main allies of the United States in the region and was praised by US officials for his apparent efforts in the fight against drug trafficking. Ironically, that includes his role in passing a constitutional reform in 2012, while he was president of Congress, that allowed the extradition of Hondurans to the United States for the first time.
“I knew that this fight would not be easy, it would have many risks. I also believed that with the sincere will of the country’s institutions and sectors, plus the active accompaniment of our allied partners, it would be a triumph,” Hernández said in the letter, alluding to his cooperation with the US authorities who have since turned their backs on him.
But according to the accusations against Hernández outlined in the US extradition request, as well as during previous trials of alleged co-conspirators, the former president launched a battle against some drug traffickers, while protecting others who were aligned with his brother and his political party.
Hernández allegedly received millions of dollars from drug traffickers, including ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán
Prosecutors allege that as early as 2006, Hernández began receiving illicit campaign contributions from drug traffickers in exchange for protection from security forces and the safe passage of his cocaine shipments through the country. The contributions, or “bribes,” grew over time to reach millions of dollars as Hernandez climbed the political ladder.
Several of the drug traffickers Hernandez allegedly provided protection for were captured outside of Honduras or turned themselves over to the DEA and are now cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for reduced sentences, a fact Hernandez has often portrayed as an incentive to to lie.
It seems unlikely that prosecutors will offer Hernandez a cooperation agreement or that he will plead guilty. In that case, the trial could be held as early as the end of this year or early 2023.