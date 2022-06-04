Juan Orlando Hernández shares unit with R. Kelly in Brooklyn jail

After the judge Kevin Castell has ordered a review of the conditions in which the former president was found John Orlando Hernandez in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, he was moved from unit and is already mixed with other detainees.

The legal defense of the former president revealed to OPSA that they can now visit him, a situation that the lawyer had denounced at the June 10 hearing. Raymond Colon.

“There is already access every day to see it. He is in a controlled section where there are several prisoners, he is in a very good mood, ”they affirmed.

Within the same unit where Hernández Alvarado is located, there is also the famous singer R.Kellyconvicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.