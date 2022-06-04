Juan Orlando Hernández shares unit with R. Kelly in Brooklyn jail
USA.
After the judge Kevin Castell has ordered a review of the conditions in which the former president was found John Orlando Hernandez in the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, he was moved from unit and is already mixed with other detainees.
The legal defense of the former president revealed to OPSA that they can now visit him, a situation that the lawyer had denounced at the June 10 hearing. Raymond Colon.
“There is already access every day to see it. He is in a controlled section where there are several prisoners, he is in a very good mood, ”they affirmed.
Within the same unit where Hernández Alvarado is located, there is also the famous singer R.Kellyconvicted of racketeering and sex trafficking.
next hearing
Juan Orlando Hernández will submit to his next hearing on September 28 before Judge Castel, a procedural moment where the evidence of the Prosecutor’s Office will be reviewed.
In that unit, the two of them would have already run into each other, or even lived together, according to the defense. “The president is in the same unit as singer R. Kelly”, told the lawyers of the former Honduran president.
R. Kelly has had musical successes in the United States and at a Latin American level, he had collaborations such as the song Burn It Up with Wisin y Yandel in 2005.
Previously, Juan Orlando was in the KH 4 unit, where he did not mix with other people and was alone.
Judgment
The trial would start on January 17 and could last more than a month.
other personalities
R. Kelly is not the only personality with which the former Honduran politician mixes, since the brothers are in the same prison Luis Enrique Y Ricardo Alberto Martinellichildren of the former president of Panama Ricardo Martinelli.
There is also the former Secretary of Security of Mexico, Genaro García Luna, whose trial is scheduled for October this year on drug trafficking charges.