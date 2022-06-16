Juan Osorio confesses that he will not work with Pablo Montero again, he does not forgive him

The producer of Televisa, Juan Osorio revealed that the actor and singer Pablo Montero appeared at his office to offer him an apology for his bad behavior and not having shown up on the last day of filming the series ‘The Last King’, in which he stars, this due to his alcoholism problems.

In an interview for ‘First hand’, the famous producer mentioned that he recently called a work meeting and that to the surprise of many, Pablo Montero arrived on time for the meetingwhere he let her know how unprofessional he had behaved and that he was not going to forgive him.

“I told him I appreciate it. He said, ‘Can you forgive me?’ ‘No, I don’t forgive you, I’m nobody to forgive, what I’m doing right now is staying calm and in peace with an attitude that can create a personal-emotional conflict for me”, beginning John Osorio.

“Pablo, whatever goes as it goes is your problem, but I just want to ask you that one of these days, God forbid, something happens to you and you’re going to kill your mother with a strong disappointment,'” The producer commented on the conversation he had with the actor.

Inclusive, osorio He assured that he confronted the celebrity about his drinking problems and the situation that we revealed to you on TVNotas, that the celebrity left a restaurant without paying the bill and reminded him that she should think things through much better before doing them, for her daughters’ sake.

“I lived that, I know what you’re talking about, you’re not fooling me. I also brought it up, I said to him: ‘What is this about you showing yourself off and leaving a restaurant without paying?’ We talked about it too, she gave me her reasons, I told her: ‘however you want to see it, you are a figure and you can not fall into those mistakes“, the producer mentioned.

“What will become of those girls? Who is going to protect them?Pablo, you have to think about that, regardless of whether you are interested in your career growing or not, those creatures were not to blame in this world for having a father model like you are having, “ the producer added.

It should be noted that Juan Osorio also mentioned that he made Pablo Montero realize that he had a problem and that he had to solve it, in addition to refusing to take a picture with him and prevent him from saying that nothing had happened. “He told me: ‘can we take a picture?’ “.

Although that was not all, since the producer said that fortunately the series has already concluded and reiterated that it is not to coincide again in any project with the 47-year-old actor. “If you ask me: Would Juan Osorio work with Pablo Montero again? Right now I tell you no, definitely”.

“I spoke to him as a human being, knowing and being aware of what the disease is, And that’s what mattered most to me. Professionally at this moment, what goes well for him, yes indeed I have been the producer who has always bet on him, “ concluded.