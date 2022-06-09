Juan Osorio does not want to work with Pablo Montero again and confesses that the actor suffers from alcoholism

John Osorio don’t want to work with again Paul Monteroafter the recordings of the series “El Último Rey, El Hijo del Pueblo”, since the actor is an alcoholic.

The producer shared in an interview with the “First Hand” program that the singer’s attitudes were not appropriate and all because of the cup.

“Pablo did a great professional job with the character of Vicente Fernández, but we cannot forget that there is a disease (alcoholism) and if you do not have the conviction, the courage, to say ‘this no more in my life‘. I have to understand that Paul, first of all, when the disease wins it is very difficult“, said.

Osorio denied that Montero harassed his co-workers, Ileana Fox and Sara Corrales.

“It’s a lie that he tried to kiss the actresses. Iliana and Sara know how to give their place very well and they marked their line very well. That Pablo did come with drinks, Yes“, he shared.

Juan added that he is upset with Pablo, because he did not make it to the last day of recording of the second season, leaving the entire team hanging because of his addiction and on some occasions they had to replace him with a double.

“To this day I have not exchanged a word with him (…) you have to offer an apology. You can’t be so cynical in life when you make these kinds of mistakes.“.

