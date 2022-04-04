Juan Osorio is hospitalized a few days after revealing his last will; It is serious?

In the last hours, the famous and beloved television producer, Juan Osorio, became a topic of conversation on social networks because he published a photograph and a video on his official Instagram profile in which appears connected to oxygen from a hospital bedso that caused great concern among his followers, who were very alarmed because This unfortunate episode came just a few days after he had expressed his last wishes.

As mentioned before, it was through his official Instagram profile where on the night of Sunday, April 3 Juan Osorio published graphic material in which he could be seen from a hospital in Mexico Cityhowever, neither in the photograph nor in the video did he give any explanation of the reason for his hospitalization and it was only appreciated that he was on oxygen and had a catheter in his arm.

It is worth mentioning that, despite the fact that he was hospitalized, in the video that was recorded by his girlfriend Eva Daniela, the producer was smiling at all times while waving at the camera so it is expected that it will not be anything of consideration.

After the publications John Osorio, The artistic union and the producer’s followers did not take long to react, so they immediately tried to investigate the reason for his hospitalization, but none received a response and, given the concern, they decided to send him messages of encouragement, some of them were even willing to help. in whatever way was necessary, but there was no reply either, so It is expected that it will be during the course of the day when they will reveal why the director of the controversial series “The Last King” was hospitalized.

Juan Osorio was smiling despite being in the hospital. Photo: IG:

juanosorio.oficial

What is Juan Osorio’s last wish?

just a few days ago, John Osorio surprised locals and strangers by revealing that he already had well defined what his last wish was, He even assured that he had already discussed it with his children because Niurka’s ex-husband wants his instruction to be carried out to the letter.

According to Juan Osorio’s own words, his last wish is that he be cremated and that his ashes be scattered throughout all corners of Televisathe company that has given him the opportunity to position himself as one of the best producers on Mexican television and it was from his words that various speculations began to be made about his state of health, including, It was even said that he said these words because he already sensed his death.

At the moment, Juan Osorio is 64 years old. and is working on the second season of the controversial bioseries by Vicente Fernández and as far as is known he is in good health, so his stay in the hospital is expected to be nothing more than a matter of routine or prevention .

KEEP READING:

Is he getting ready for his death? Juan Osorio confesses his last wishes; this is known

Vicente Fernández: They already gave Juan Osorio the green light for the second part of “The Last King”