Juan Osorio shared his last will, his remains will rest on Televisa

Emilio Osorio is the product of the marriage between Juan Osorio and Niurka Marcos. (Photo: The Stars)

After his recent hospitalization for a cyst in his testicles, John Osorio He confessed that he already has his last will contemplated. The renowned television producer opened his heart to share that he has an agreement with one of his daughters so that her ashes are scattered within Televisa, a place that he considers his home thanks to his long career. Inside the company.

It was at the beginning of April when the telenovela producer worried his followers on social networks with a couple of pictures taken from a hospital bed. On that occasion, Juan Osorio did not share details about his state of health and after a few days he resumed his professional activities as the second season of The Last King: THE Son of the People.

During a meeting with the media, the ex-husband of Niurka Marcos was questioned about his latest publications in Instagram and commented that he had been admitted to the hospital for a “cyst in a testicle and it was very dangerous”. Despite his diagnosis, Juan Osorio pointed out that the pressure he has suffered in recent months due to the biographical project on Vicente Fernández also probably had an influence.

The producer has sparked controversy over his relationship with Eva Daniela, who is 40 years younger. (Photo: Instagram / @juanosorio.oficial)

“I think everything adds up, I think it also has to do with the type of things you experience and above all this pressure that I have had with the series, well I am not going to deny it, it has been a very exhausting job and at the same time The Heritagethe novel, but then you don’t stop having the pressure”, he declared.

After what happened, Juan Osorio granted an interview for the program of Youtube of Inés Moreno where he confessed that at 64 years old he already has his last will contemplated. As he explained she, everything will depend on one of his daughters, but he did not specify who, so it could be Miriam or Sabrina. It is worth mentioning that both are far from the spotlight and Emilio, the result of his marriage to Niurka Marcos, is the best known within the medium.

The native of Toluca, State of Mexico, said that His last wish is that his remains be cremated the same day he loses his life and his ashes be scattered within the Televisa facilities. due to the close bond he has built with the company. However, he did not rule out the possibility that his children want to keep part of his remains and if so, he would not have any problem, but in any case he would like a part to rest on the San Ángel television station.

Juan Osorio (Courtesy: Instagram)

“Now that we were in the hospital we had a pact with my daughter, [le dije] ‘Daughter, remember, God forbid something happens… like your brother, you cremate me in the afternoon, you grab your little box of ashes, you keep it if you want for your house and you water the rest in the gardens of Televisa’” he declared.

Juan Osorio mentioned that he already has the necessary permission to carry out his request and explained that his decision was based on the fact that a large part of his life has been spent within the Televisa forums, from the beginning of his career to success. that he has achieved with unforgettable projects such as I will always love you, A lucky family, Because love rules, My heart is yours and recently The Heritageto mention a few.

“I was born here, I am from that company, from the inventory and, even if I stop producing because if I plan to spend a little time living, I will always be a television company, period, there is no turning back“, said.

Despite the Fernández family’s refusal, Juan Osorio continues with the recordings of “El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo”. (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

The producer spoke about the same subject in an interview for First handwhere he reaffirmed the affection he feels for the company: “What I am going to say I say with all my heart… I did my career on Televisa, Televisa, my home, gave me the opportunity to grow and evolve”.

KEEP READING:

Vanessa Guzmán responded to criticism for her physical change: “If I have to make a ‘fat’ character I will do it”

They criticized Eugenio Derbez for including his son in the new season of LOL: “Nepotism”

Laura Bozo announced her return to television: “There have been many years of pain”