Juan Osorio turns on the alarms with a photo from the hospital

A few minutes ago the producer Juan Osorio set off the alarms after sharing a couple of images on his Instagram account where he is seen lying in bed in a hospital room.

Osorio published a first image where he is seen connected to a breathing tube, minutes later he also uploaded a small video where he can be seen wearing a hospital cap and connected intravenously.

It should be noted that the producer of the telenovela ‘Herencia’ did not give more details of his admission to the hospital, but immediately the signs of affection on the part of his audience were immediate.

“Get well soon”, “Strength sir”, “Prompt recovery”, “Get well soon Juan, the good thing about a good nurse”, were some of the comments from his followers.

For his part, his girlfriend Eva Daniela through her Instagram stories thanked the signs of affection that have come to her and revealed that the producer is already at home with all the corresponding care.

“Friends, thank you for your messages and you show affection and concern for Juan’s health. Everything is fine, he is here at home, with all the care and with much love. Thank you,” the actress wrote.

So far it is unknown what happened to Juan Osorio, however, it is expected that the next few hours will reveal the reasons why he arrived at the hospital.