Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa

John Osoriothe soap opera producer of Televisaalready warned that he wants that when I left this world, his ashes be scattered throughout the gardens of this television station in which it was made famous.

A few days ago, Juan Osorio uploaded a photo to his social networks in which he was seen lying in a hospital bed, apparently he had to be hospitalized for a cyst and stress problems.

Now, the producer said that he has been thinking about his last wishes, about what he wants to happen to him when he is called to the side of the creator, so he asks that his body be cremated.

Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa

Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa. Photo: Instagram

“Now that we were in the hospital we had a pact with my daughter, (I told her) ‘Daughter, remember, God forbid, something happens… you cremate me in the afternoon, you take your little box of ashes, you keep it if you want for yourself. house and the others you water in the gardens of Televisa’”, he shared.

Juan Osorio assures that Televisa has granted him permission so that his last wish is fulfilled, and thus his ashes can remain inside the facilities of this company, in which, daily, actors, actresses and other people from the show come to entertain to the public.

I was born here, I am from that company, from the inventory and even if I stop producing because I do plan to dedicate myself to living a little, I will always be ‘televiso’, period, there is no turning back,” said Niurka’s former partner.

Juan Osorio is already 64 years old and his health was reduced at the beginning of this month of April. The producer had a cyst that was very dangerous, coupled with the great pressure of work, which affected his health, he shared.

I think that everything adds up, I think that it also has to do with the type of things that you live and above all this pressure that I have had with the series (by Vicente Fernández), well I am not going to deny it, it has been a job very exhausting and at the same time about La Herencia, the novel, but you don’t stop having the pressure”, he commented.

So now, his closest relatives have made this commitment to fulfill Juan Osorio’s last wish of life, because when he says goodbye to this world, they will be the ones who have to spread his ashes in each of the outdoor spaces where Juan has seen his life go by.

