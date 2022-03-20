Juan Pablo Montoya and his son Sebastián were left out of the 12 Hours of Sebring due to a crash when the clock marked two hours and 40 minutes of competition and at the worst moment, since the Colombian car was leading the test.

Sebastián Montoya was in charge of driving the Oreca 07-Gibson prototype, from the DragonSpeed ​​team. and he did it in the best way, staying in the top positions.

solid boot

The youngest of the Montoyas knew how to defy the difficulties of the track and with determination and courage marked the route in the first minutes of a difficult competition, but one that he managed to dominate.



His father took over the car, he drove as usual, aggressively, but when he was defending the lead in the LMP2 category came the unfortunate incident, when the collision took place that took the couple out of the race.



It was the first time that the Montoyas, father and son, shared a car seat in this kind of racing and apparently the relationship is successful at first glance. thus the shock would have forced them to abandon.

“Obviously it was not what we expected. But my dad had nothing to do. He has a lot of experience. What he did I think is what we all would have done. But I feel very happy, the team worked very well and very hard Sebastian said.