you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
@Dragonspeed_official
The couple was leading the LMP2 category.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 20, 2022, 12:13 PM
Juan Pablo Montoya and his son Sebastián were left out of the 12 Hours of Sebring due to a crash when the clock marked two hours and 40 minutes of competition and at the worst moment, since the Colombian car was leading the test.
Sebastián Montoya was in charge of driving the Oreca 07-Gibson prototype, from the DragonSpeed team. and he did it in the best way, staying in the top positions.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal spoke of voting in a sane or drunken mind)
solid boot
The youngest of the Montoyas knew how to defy the difficulties of the track and with determination and courage marked the route in the first minutes of a difficult competition, but one that he managed to dominate.
His father took over the car, he drove as usual, aggressively, but when he was defending the lead in the LMP2 category came the unfortunate incident, when the collision took place that took the couple out of the race.
It was the first time that the Montoyas, father and son, shared a car seat in this kind of racing and apparently the relationship is successful at first glance. thus the shock would have forced them to abandon.
“Obviously it was not what we expected. But my dad had nothing to do. He has a lot of experience. What he did I think is what we all would have done. But I feel very happy, the team worked very well and very hard Sebastian said.
March 20, 2022, 12:13 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.