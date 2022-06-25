Entertainment

Juan Pablo Medina, an example of inspiration after the loss of his leg

Very few have the willpower to beat their own head when it really wants to give up. The most important thing in dark times is to surround yourself with family and loved ones. They are the main pillar to be able with everything, even with our own head.

In this way, John Paul Medina He has become an example of inspiration and courage, after overcoming the thrombosis he suffered and which caused the amputation of his right leg, because he has been able to resume his life and get ahead of the hard process he faced. Through a chat that he held on his Instagram account, the actor known for his participation in projects such as The House of Flowers He confessed how he is at this moment.

