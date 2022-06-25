Juan Pablo Medina, an example of inspiration after the loss of his leg

Very few have the willpower to beat their own head when it really wants to give up. The most important thing in dark times is to surround yourself with family and loved ones. They are the main pillar to be able with everything, even with our own head.

In this way, John Paul Medina He has become an example of inspiration and courage, after overcoming the thrombosis he suffered and which caused the amputation of his right leg, because he has been able to resume his life and get ahead of the hard process he faced. Through a chat that he held on his Instagram account, the actor known for his participation in projects such as The House of Flowers He confessed how he is at this moment.

The support of the fans, as well as that of his closest circle, has been essential for the way in which the 44-year-old actor has been able to resume his activities with a positive attitude in the face of the loss of a leg caused by the thrombosis he suffered. And as he let it be seen in an interview that he broadcast through his official Instagram account, his current state of mind is unbeatable, saying that he is “Happy, happy, really, I’m at a very quiet time in my life, I’m at peace, I’m working a lot.”

Later, the artist said he felt very fortunate for the support he had from the people around him, as well as the medical help he had at the most difficult time of his illness. “Yes, it is a complicated process, but I speak from the privilege, because fortunately I have had all this time people who have helped me, starting with my family, my girlfriend (Colombian actress Paulina Dávila), all my friends and all the people who It has been shown in every way possible.” assured the actor.

Both the support of his loved ones and his good attitude have been of incalculable value so that at this time John Paul Medina can feel good and project it. “That helps a lot and also the medical part. I am convinced that in order to share a message, share whatever it is, you do have to be well, ” expressed about it.

On the way he has thrown himself into his rehabilitation, Chespi, as his friends affectionately call him, he told how he has integrated this with sports activities and one of his favorite sports, tennis. “The opportunity to play again… which, I mean, play, play (tennis)… I’m starting. We started with the fixed ball and the father of tennis is that the people with whom I am doing rehabilitation therapy decided to combine rehabilitation therapy with tennis, it is not that I have gone to play tennis for my part, ” revealed.

Likewise, John Paul Medina He mentioned that it has not been easy to stand up and explained how he sets his body in motion to take steps each time. “When you are thinking about walking, for example, that you have to stretch your neck, that you have to tighten your abdomen, that you have to support a leg, that you have to start controlling your walk.”

Finally, the actor assured that he was able to face this adversity thanks to the various specialists, who treated him from the moment he found out that he was going to lose one of his limbs. “Millions of questions went through my head. Will I walk again? Will people love me? Will my family love me? Will you support me? Am I going back to work? “All that stuck in my head for several days while I was hospitalized, and then, what has helped me a lot, in addition to everything I said, is the work with the psychiatrist, with the psychologist. I think that’s very important.” highlighted.