Juan Pablo Medina: “I decided to live, I was more afraid of not waking up than of waking up without a leg”

“I decided to live, I was more afraid of not waking up than of waking up without a leg,” the American actor of Mexican origin Juan Pablo Medina told a national media outlet after several months of speculation about his health and few appearances on social networks. “I’m going to have a normal life and that’s it,” he said.

“My first reaction was like anger,” confessed the 44-year-old actor in an interview with GQ magazine, who on July 15, 2021 had to be admitted to a hospital in an emergency for having suffered a silent heart attack that later forced him to the amputation of his right leg.

“I want to enjoy what I did win, which was living, which matters more than what I lost.” explained Medina, who appears very smiling on the cover of the April edition modeling his prosthesis in different scenarios and who also presumed that it is “the best prosthesis there is, it is mechatronics”.

Throughout the interview, the actor narrates what he experienced from the moment he felt bad, that July 15, what it was like to struggle with the diagnosis, what his life is like today and even what his aspirations and plans are future.

He highlighted the support of his family, starting with his father, who is a doctor, who did “everything possible” to save his limb, but above all his life; his girlfriend, the actress Paulina Dávila, who was in charge of tempering him and making him understand that his health came first, as well as external people who had gone through the same experience and with whom he had the opportunity to live.

“Something that has helped me a lot is how I want to see myself, what I want to do, I am very excited to work, but I want to be at the moment when my body and my head tell me I am ready for this. I want to master prosthetics and it takes time and a lot of effort and work for after I get to be able to perform, I’m very grateful.”