Juan Pablo Medina is honest about how he has faced the loss of his leg

John Paul Medina I hadn’t taken up acting until now. He returned to the recording sets to be part of a commercial for a well-known liquor brand.

And it is that the actor proudly shared his first project after the terrible episode of his life, which was the amputation of his leg due to venous thrombosis. Furthermore, in an interview He opened up about how he has dealt with it.

“True success is dedicating yourself to what you love, because true achievement is not recognition, it is trying, daring and not giving up. Because those are the great moments that make up a life”, is heard in Juan Pablo’s spot with his own voice.

Already with his followers on social networks Medina confessed how he is at the moment: “Happy, happy, really, I am in a very calm moment of my life, I have peace, I’m working a lot”.

Later, the artist said he felt very lucky for the support he has had from the people around himas well as the medical help he received at the most difficult moment of his illness.

“Yes, it is a complicated process, but I speak from the privileged truth, because fortunately I have had all this time people who have helped me, starting with my family, my girlfriendall my friends and all the people who have shown themselves, in every possible way, that helps a lot, and also the medical part, I am convinced that a great part for you to be able to share a message, share whatever, if you have that you be well, “he said about it.

No doubt Juan Pablo has become an example of inspiration after overcoming the thrombosis he suffered and that caused the amputation of his right leg, because he has been able to resume his life and get ahead of the hard process he faced.

