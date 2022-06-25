Juan Pablo Medina is honest about how he has faced the loss of his leg

Juan Pablo Medina / Mexico Agency

Juan Pablo Medina has become an example of inspiration after overcoming the thrombosis he suffered and which caused the amputation of his right leg, because he has been able to resume his life and get ahead of the hard process he faced.

Through a chat he held on his Instagram account, the actor known for his participation in projects such as “La Casa de las Flores”, confessed how he is at the moment. “Happy, happy, really, I’m at a very quiet time in my life, I’m at peace, I’m working a lot.”

Later, the artist said he felt very fortunate for the support he had from the people around him, as well as the medical help he had at the most difficult time of his illness.

“Yes, it is a complicated process, but I speak from the privileged truth, because fortunately I have had all this time people who have helped me, starting with what you say, my family, my girlfriend, all my friends and all the people who It has been shown, in every possible way, that helps a lot, and also the medical part, I am convinced that a large part for you to be able to share a message, share whatever it is, if you have to be well, “he said in this regard .

Juan Pablo Medina / Courtesy

On the way in which he has focused on his rehabilitation, Medina said: “the opportunity to play again, what do I say, play, play, I’m starting, we started with the fixed ball, and the father of tennis is that people with that I am doing rehabilitation therapy they decided to combine rehabilitation therapy with tennis, it is not that I have gone to play tennis for my part ”.

Likewise, Juan Pablo mentioned that it has not been easy to stand up and take steps. “When you are thinking about walking, for example, that you have to stretch your neck, that you have to tighten your abdomen, that you have to support a leg, that you have to start controlling your walk.”

Finally, the actor assured that he was able to face this adversity thanks to the various specialists who treated him from the moment he found out that he was going to lose one of his limbs.

“Millions of questions went through my head: am I going to walk again? Will people love me? Will my family love me? Will they support me? Will I go back to work? , all that stuck in your head for several days while you are hospitalized, and then, what has helped me a lot, in addition to everything I said, is working with a psychiatrist, with a psychologist, I think that is very important, “he stressed.