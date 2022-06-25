Juan Pablo Medina returns to the recording forums after the amputation of his right leg

After losing his right leg due to a thrombosis that was complicated, John Paul Medina little by little he resumes his personal and work activities. The actor through his Instagram account showed his followers how has been integrated into the activities like tennis, the sport he likes the most, and acting.

The actor became the image of a liquor brand, where the actor is seen wearing a black suit, going down the stairs, while reading an envelope that has his name on it. Motivational words are heard in the background.

“True success is dedicating yourself to what you love, because true recognition is trying, daring and not giving up. Those are the great moments that make up a life.”it is heard in the announcement that John Paul Medina shared with the words “Of course yes!!!!”.

After uploading the video that already has more than 37 thousand reproductions, Medina, 44, received positive comments such as “You are a badass how to be a human???? And not to mention what we all know about your career! ”, wrote one of her followers.

Juan Pablo Mediana’s state of mind is better every day

John Paul Medina He also had an interview on his Instagram where he said that he is having a good time and that he is very happy.

“Happy, happy, really, I am in a very calm moment of my life, I have peace, I am working a lot.

“Yes, it is a complicated process, but I speak from the privileged truth, because fortunately I have had all this time people who have helped me, starting with what you say, to my family, my girlfriend, all my friends and all the people who have shown themselves, in every possible way, that helps a lot, and also the medical part, I am convinced that much for your to be able to share a message, share anything, if you have to be well”, said Juan Pablo.

The actor said that during his stay in the hospital he asked himself several questions about how he was going to face his situation, but thanks to the support from his family, friends and especially specialists in the field, everything has been improving for him.

“Millions of questions went through my head, am I going to walk again? Will people love me? Will my family love me?Are you going to support me? Am I going to go back to work? All of this stuck in my head for several days while you are hospitalized, and then, what has helped me a lot, in addition to everything I said, is work. with a psychiatrist, with a psychologist, I think that is very important,” he stressed.

Watch Juan Pablo Medina resume his activities after losing his leg: