Juan Pablo Medina reveals his life after an amputation

Life takes unexpected turns. Turns that make you rethink everything, adapt and move on. Last year, the actor’s life John Paul Medina, Known for his participation in the Neflix series, La Casa de las Flores, he was threatened by health issues, for which he had to make the decision to amputate one of his legs.

This Thursday he told his story to the magazine “GQ”. Like him, other personalities from the entertainment world have gone through similar situations, such as the Colombian model Danielle Alvarez or the deceased Jaime Garza. Grettell Valdez He also made the decision to remove part of one of his fingers due to health problems. Next, we share their stories with you.

“I was more afraid of not waking up than waking up without a leg”

On July 15 of last year, Medina was on a recording call and began to feel very bad, so much so that he asked to go to the hospital.

He hardly remembers anything, only that he woke up in a bed full of cables and devices, full of pain, he told the magazine “GQ”.

“I had a very strong pain in my abdomen, they decided to do a tomography and there they saw that I had clots in the intestine, they looked at my whole body and they saw that in the intestine, in the mesenteric artery and in my legs (I had clots)”, story.

The doctors did their best. Juan Pablo was going through unimaginable pain and he went through a silent heart attack. “I have a clot in my heart and that caused clots to spread throughout the artery.”

The feelings were many, especially anger. But he was in danger and he had to put everything on his side to save himself, his girlfriend Paulina made him see it, as well as his parents. Although they did everything possible to save him, the doctor told him that the only thing he could offer him was to stay alive, and for that he had to amputate.

“It is very bastard to be at that moment and make these types of decisions. There are different types of amputations and the higher the recovery becomes more complicated, and by then also the pain, you have to make decisions, I decided to live, I was more afraid of not waking up than waking up without a leg, “he told the magazine .

There he began a new life, a life for which the actor had a tool that helped him and that he says will help him throughout his life: therapy. A psychiatrist came to his room to talk from before the procedure.

“I am such and I am a psychiatrist, I know you made this decision, tell me what you feel,” he told her, and that meant all the difference in his process.

“Therapies I never took before and now I’m not going to leave therapy for nothing,” said the actor in that interview.

Now, Juan Pablo has a prosthesis that he says allows him to lead a normal life, obviously it is an adaptation process, but he has all the necessary tools. He contacted a German company called Otto Bock, from whom he purchased the Genium X3 prosthesis.

“When we talked to them from day one, they have been present throughout my recovery. The prosthesis that I have at the moment, which is the Genium x3, is the best there is, it is mechatronics, I have even played tennis, it is something that is difficult to explain but I will be able to have a normal life and that is all” .

living with an amputation

Like Juan Pablo, other personalities from the world of entertainment have gone through an amputation process from which they have recovered and have continued their lives, such is the case of television actor Jaime Garza, who became known in the 80s for his roles protagonists in telenovelas such as “Rosa Salvaje”.

Jaime Garza. A motorcycle accident changed his life.

In 2010, the actor suffered a stroke, from which he would have recovered satisfactorily, however, in 2014 it was revealed that one of his legs had been amputated, so he had to rebuild his life from that event. On May 14, 2021, he passed away, after undergoing surgery on his leg a couple of months earlier. He suffered from Diabetes.

It was all due to a motorcycle accident that left his right leg severely injured. The doctors did everything possible to recover her, they put a titanium femur in that leg due to the accident and although she recovered, she started with diabetes problems, so the health of that leg was greatly affected, until the doctors told her they said there was no other option but to amputate.

In 2016, Jaime starred in the feature film “La Caridad”, where he played a person who goes through the same thing as him, an amputation, after a car accident. At the presentation he arrived in a wheelchair, although he could also walk with a prosthesis and the help of a cane, but his wish was to change it to be able to walk better.

“It will allow me to walk more easily, it is not a big difference but it is more comfortable, easier, walking without a cane or not, we will see”.

EUM20210514ESP0.JPG MEXICO CITY, Death/Deceso- Actor.- Mexican actor Jaime Garza passes away at the age of 67 in Mexico City. Photo: EL UNIVERSAL Agency/File/LCG. ( The Universal / GDA )

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL as part of this presentation, the actor talked about how his life had changed since then.

“An accident like these makes you see life in a different way, you appreciate things that perhaps you didn’t appreciate, I don’t know, it makes you more sensitive to many things and try to get the positive out of this life situation.”

Daniella Álvarez, a model that turned misfortune

the colombian model Danielle Alvarez had a medical situation for which, in 2020, he went to the hospital. He had an abnormal mass in the abdomen, when removing it, the doctors realized that it was attached to the aortic vein, which was closed when the mass was removed, when working to solve it, his body was affected from the waist down, especially the foot left, so the decision was made to amputate.

From that, she became an example of struggle, of opportunities, of work, she has continued modeling, traveling, working.

On June 13, 2021, he remembered his amputation process with the following message.

“Today, a year ago, I had to accept the hardest emotional blow I have ever faced in my life, losing a part of my body. That day I really knew the meaning of the word ACCEPTANCE, a meaning that has helped me understand, value myself and thank God and Our Lady every day for this second chance. Thank you to my family for the infinite love that kept me strong, to my mother for the courage and bravery with which she supported me every day and to you who with so many prayers and messages gave me the courage to fight. Today I woke up without pain, healthy and HAPPY to be on this path called LIFE, which with its difficulties, today is more interesting and challenging for me”, he wrote.

Currently, the model is in a relationship with the actor Daniel Arenaswith whom he has traveled and he looks extremely happy.

“As I told you, I injured my sole from walking a lot. Because of my lack of sensitivity I didn’t realize it and now I have to be patient while skin grows back (in a foot without sensitivity it is much slower). These days I will be in a wheelchair without walking. And well, from this I draw several lessons, among them the patience that I must develop day by day to understand SO MANY THINGS. It is a daily training for my mind to make it stronger and stronger in any circumstance, especially putting it in the place it should be: IN THE POSITIVE, in happiness, in love, in LIFE that is only one and has given me this second chance. These photos say it all, what a fortune to have a man who carries me without getting tired and who happily takes me for a walk, “he reflected.

Grettell Valdez wanted to avoid cancer cells

On January 20, Grettell Valdez underwent surgery to remove part of one of her thumbs to prevent Carcinogenic cells, since it had an internal wart. Her recovery process brought her to the side of her friends and her son Santino.

Currently Grettell continues with her normal life, she went on vacation with her son to Iceland and is still very active on her social networks.

Angelina Jolie and her double mastectomy

In 2013, Angelina Jolie underwent a double mastectomy (surgical removal of one or both breasts partially or completely) preventively, since after undergoing tests, she discovered that she had an 87% chance of developing breast cancer and a 50% chance of developing breast cancer. develop ovarian cancer. Some time later she underwent another preventive surgery, the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes. The same actress shared her experience in a column for New York Timeswhere he wrote:

“It is not easy to make these decisions, but it is possible to assume control and face any health problem without hesitation. You can seek advice, learn about the options and choose the one that is right for you. Knowledge is power”.