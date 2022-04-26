Juan Pablo Medina says how Daniella Álvarez influenced his recovery

With a big smile, the actor thanked the people for their affection in his first public appearance For: Elizabeth Gonzalez APR. 24. 2022

Just a few days after showing off how he plays golf with the help of his prosthesis, John Paul Medina appeared, for the first time, in public to talk about his health, but also about how Daniella Álvarez influenced her recovery.

It was upon his arrival at the Milan theater, where the staging of ‘Hamlet’ is located, that the actor from ‘Amarres’ and ‘La casa de las flores’ spoke about his recovery process and how well it made him stay in contact with the girlfriend of Daniel Arenas, who in 2020 went through a similar situation, since due to ischemia, he lost one of his legs.

“It’s so nice to be able to talk to someone who went through the same thing.…. She went through the same thing a year before, and although it would have been a long time before, but simply because he has gone through the same thing, he understands very well the process I am in; listening to her and seeing her, the energy she has, well that helps a lot”, told journalists like Berenice Ortiz.

John Paul Medina He took advantage of the occasion to thank the affection of the people, his friends and, of course, that of his family, who were always by his side throughout the process.

“I am very happy to be able to go out, to come to the theater… I am happy to be there and, well, thank you for greeting me so warmly,” he began. “I am very grateful. All this time I have felt a lot of love and I feel very lucky to have the family that I have, the girlfriend that I have and all the magicians who have supported me… I am sorry and I am very grateful, ”he added.

about if will be back to work soon Now that he has his prosthesis, the actor indicated that it will be when he feels much better and when he is more recovered when he is encouraged to return to television forums to do what he likes the most, which is acting.

“I am in therapies, in recovery and Later on, when I feel better, when I’m ready to work, I’ll do it, but not yet”, Indian.

By last, John Paul Medina He reflected on the lessons learned from the silent heart attack he suffered, which, due to the clots that formed in his body, led him to lose one of his legs.