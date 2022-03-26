Juan Pablo Medina shares details of his rehabilitation and the process to adapt to his prosthesis

Juan Pablo Medina has rotated the networks this Thursday by showing himself for the first time in public, after losing a leg last year due to a heart attack. In an exclusive interview for GQ Mexico, the 44-year-old actor He spoke first about how it was to find a suitable prosthesis for his body and the long rehabilitation process he has undergone to return to having a life as close as possible to the one I had.

“The process of getting a prosthesis has been a journey. When they told me that they were going to amputate me, the first thing that came to my mind was that my life, as I was leading it, was over. That’s when you wonder what you’re going to do and what the change will be like. What I wanted was simply to live and from then on I began to think positively“, he pointed.

Juan Pablo Medina believed that his life was over

In his search for a prosthesis, Juan Pablo Medina came to Ottobock, a German company, a specialist for more than 100 years in high-tech prostheses.

“I have the Genium X3 prosthesis, which has the best in technology, it is mechatronics. I was even able to go play tennis.” explained the actor, who has been chosen as the brand’s ambassador.

What’s next for Juan Pablo Medina?

The actor famous for his performances in Netflix’s “La casa de las flores” and “Soy tu fan”, explains that adapting to this new lifestyle has been a long process of much physical and mental work.

“My rehabilitation is a process that takes time. It has been a long process, but I want to do much more and this requires time, dedication and patience. At the moment my recovery is going very well. I thought that in hell I would walk with the prosthesis, but it is not like that. I am relearning. Sometimes the stump hurts, but here we go”, he added.

John Paul Medina He is convinced that this new opportunity that life has given him must be for a reason and he does not intend to miss it. For now, he is focused on his health and well-being because he knows that if that is okay, professional projects will abound.

Juan Pablo Medina celebrates life despite the adversities he suffered

“CI laughed that I was no longer going to work as an actor, that my career was over. That’s why I don’t want to get ahead of myself and I know that I have to go through all the processes. For now, The most important thing is mental health and healing, being able to master the prosthesis and continue with physical recovery; to later get to be able to interpret the characters that come to me in the future, ”he added.

“It is important to understand that we all go through difficult situations and nothing can or should hinder us. Nothing is going to make you less and have fewer opportunities. The chip has changed me and I am lucky to be here and carry that message to others”, he concluded.

