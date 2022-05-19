The actor has revealed his rehabilitation after losing a leg due to severe thrombosis For: Emilia Zuniga MAY. 17. 2022

Instagram: @juan_pablomedina Juan Pablo Medina surprises by showing great progress with his prosthesis

After John Paul Medina faced a severe health crisis due to the thrombosis he suffered in August 2021, and as a consequence his leg was amputated, the actor He has shown that his rehabilitation is going from strength to strength.

Precisely, as part of his recovery, a leg prosthesis was placed on him and although in the first few times, Medina was seen with a cane or sitting down, now he boasts that he goes up and down stairs and even plays tennis!

And it is that, through his official Instagram account, the Mexican actor has shared progress in his physical rehabilitation, showing that with discipline and determination he has been able to get used to using a leg prosthesis.

Next, you can see the video that compiles the moments that Juan Pablo Medina has shared:

Juan Pablo Medina does not give up and shows progress with his leg prosthesis

Even, let us remember last March, the actor He starred in a photo shoot for GQ magazine, where he showed that style, poise and elegance have nothing to do with physicality, but with attitude.