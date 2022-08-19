Juan Pablo Raba: News of a kidnapping and changing the image of Latinos

As its name implies, the series tells the story of a kidnapping (literal and metaphorical), but for Juan Pablo, the story goes much further and is not just about the crime and what it represents. “In the words of his son, Rodrigo, for the Gabo all the stories were love stories. The important thing is that there is a great love story as the central axis of other stories, as well as a very complex reality, unique in the history of the world”, he says. “These kidnappings were the product of the war that Escobar leads with the Extraditables, but the opportunity to tell it through that love story makes everything more human, and it’s like life itself. The weight of that violent event darkened the life of Colombia And out of so many Colombians, it gave the feeling that we were all kidnapped, but we still went to school, had girlfriends, and had a job. What I find masterful about Andrés is that, no matter what we were telling, that weight of that story that accompanied us was always present.”

Rada gives life to Alberto, a man who, in the face of tragedy, decided to arm himself with courage and strength, and begin a tireless fight to recover his wife who was kidnapped, capturing the spirit of so many people who, in the face of tragedy, do not stay. with crossed arms. “Alberto represented that Colombia that felt kidnapped, but I wanted to do something, that I had this need to help. Alberto found a way to do something through back doors and alleys, and for that we have him to be forever grateful,” he tells us.

Raba plays Alberto in News of a kidnappingBrigitte Ten The Colombian is at his best. Andres Oyuela

Andres Villamizarthe son of the real Alberto, had some conversations with the actor, and it was those conversations that gave him Juan Pablo radish the key to creating Alberto, focusing on his spirit of moving forward. The actor reveals that: “Andrés told me that his father never let himself be defeated by that, for his father, rescuing his wife and sister was like going to the office, he slept his 8 hours, got up, took a bath, got his suit and was going to see how to free his wife, and that was my constant energy during the whole project”.

The magic of this story, in addition to coming from the writer’s mind, is that it is about giving voice and visibility to what is sometimes invisible, and that was Raba’s great motivator, and part of what convinced him to join to this. “One of the demands of Rodrigo Garcia is that Escobar could not be shown in the series, it was not going to be a series about Pablo escobar“, remember. “He is the most infamous character in Colombia, but finally he wanted to make the victims visible. What happens to me today is that many of those projects that we did before, which also seem necessary to me, tend to make the victims invisible and in fact, in this project we stand in solidarity with the victims and, by doing so, we give them visibility when the current does the opposite.”