Juan Reynoso believes that Charly Rodríguez’s injury was with bad intention

Photo of James James8 hours ago
The Peruvian technical director John Reynoso of the Cruz Azul team within the MX Leaguebelieves that the injury suffered by the footballer Carlos “Charly” Rodriguez in the duel against the Mazatlán FC team on matchday 13, it was a malicious play by Jefferson Intriago.

The Mexican midfielder of the Cementeros team led by the Peruvian strategist, suffered an injury to the fibula in his right leg in the duel against the Sinaloense team of technical director Gabriel Caballero, which would leave him out of the rest of this Clausura 2022 Tournament.

It is clear to me, those of us who play, when it is a kick with bad intention and when it is a kick to cut, but hopefully the people who make the decisions value that it does not happen again because among professional colleagues we cannot play that way way”, were the words of coach Cementero.

Juan Reynoso asked those in charge of the disciplinary commission of the Mexican Football Federation to make the right decision on this issue since I assure you that a footballer cannot enter that way in front of a professional colleague.

“The case of Charly, God willing, the estimated time is met and he can accompany us in what is the Liguilla, that would be super important. Injuries always come at unexpected times, at times we would not have wanted, but this is football What does concern me is how at the time the play was not dimensioned as we saw it there on the side of the field, that is what worries me because the blow was not a blow to cut the play, it is very close to me “.

