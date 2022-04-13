Juan Reynoso ended up in a row with Alfredo Talavera and “put him in his place”

After being eliminated in the semifinal of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguethe technical director of The Blue Cross Machine, Juan Reynoso, revealed his particular anger towards the goalkeeper of the UNAM Cougarsthis due to the attitudes shown by Alfredo Talavera at the time of celebrating the pass to the final of the continental fair.

At the end of the game, at a press conference, John Reynoso He left a strong message for Talavera, implying that the Pumas goalkeeper had “crossed the line” with his celebration, although he made it clear that there was no disrespect on the part of the auriazul goalkeeper.

“When you win or lose, you have to be a gentleman, but I will not delve further, because there was no lack of respect from me towards him or from him towards me,” he assured.

After the final whistle in the match between Cruz Azul and Pumas, the university goalkeepers Alfredo Talavera and Julio González had an altercation with Uriel Antuna and Jurado, leaving everything in jostling.

In this altercation, Juan Reynoso would have said words with Talavera, although the situation did not escalate.

“What happens on the court, stays on the court,” he ended up saying, although visibly upset.

Regarding the match, Reynoso commented that there is a deep sadness in Cruz Azul’s dressing room and assured that the tie was lost in the first 45 minutes of the 180 that the series lasted, because only in that period were they surpassed by their rival.

“The feeling of sadness for the people who came, never lowered their arms and supported. That is appreciated and whatever comes has to be to pay that debt. From then on, keep talking, because it is facts. People perceived that the boys made a great effort and it was not enough, “said the Peruvian.

Reynoso accepted his dose of responsibility in the elimination of Cruz Azul against Pumas, showing that there were some flaws in the tactics presented.

