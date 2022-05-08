Juan Reynoso gets bigger and warns his rivals

With suffering included, the Blue Cross Machine has left the Rayos del Necaxa on the way in the playoffs, by defeating them in a penalty shootout after equalizing 1-1 in the 90 minutes of regulation and advancing to the league in the Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League.

Coach John Reynoso He warned in a press video conference at the end of the game that his rivals in the next round will not want to face each other against the Celestes after eliminating the team from the Hidrocálidos.

“”This team deserves to be in all the final phases. We are among the eight finalists and we are going to be a very tough rival. I think no one wanted us to pass so we wouldn’t face each other,” he said.

In addition, the Peruvian strategist admitted that the Cruz Azul Machine had a tough test against the Rayos del Necaxa and the proof was that it ended up going to the penalty shootout to get through to the league.

“It was a tough game, but already on penalties we have Sebastian’s great class to save and the effectiveness to kick each penalty of our players that was worth to achieve victory and move forward”, he commented.

