Juan Reynoso has an ultimatum from the Cruz Azul board

Juan Reynoso has an ultimatum in Cruz Azul. From being the architect in the conquest of the ninth star in 2021 after more than 23 years of drought and alleged “curses” in La Noria, now the Peruvian has been warned that his time seems to be numbered because he does not live his best moment with the directive.

Despite having a valid contract until December, the truth is that the relationship between Reynoso and this directiveas well as the pass led by Álvaro Dávila, is billing little by little due to a series of disagreements between both parties.

One of them is the way in which it has been carried the issue of team discharges and discharges after obtaining the title in May 2021 and the results obtained in the editions of the Concacaf Champions League, both in 2021 and in 2022, in which they were eliminated at the hands of Pumas in the Semifinal.

What is the ultimatum to Juan Reynoso?

The condition is very clear from the leadership of the Machine: Juan Reynoso must be Clausura 2022 champion or he will be out of the institution, since they are even analyzing some options that could be its substitute.

In addition, once again this summer the analysis of various player contracts like Pablo Aguilar, Jesús Corona and Julio César Domínguez; an issue in which the directive has not contemplated the technician.

Let us remember that after winning the ninth, the Cementeros were decisively eliminated in the 2021 Opening Repechage by Rayados and in this Closure 2022 have been a team of ups and downs, being sixths of the table until before the start of the half-week shift with six wins, five losses and three drawsregistering only one victory in their last seven commitments between Liga MX and Concachampions.

