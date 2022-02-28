Juan Reynoso ‘obeyed’ fans and took out Bryan Angulo with a big boo

abigail parra

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 27.02.2022 20:58:01





For an hour they were down on the scoreboard and the more than 30 thousand fans of Blue Cross in the Azteca Stadium against Santos they chose as “scapegoat” to Ecuadorian Bryan Anglewhose shouting they asked to be taken out the field of play and Juan Reynoso pleased them, relieving the South American against a tremendous boo.

to the cry of “Out Angle” The celestial fans made themselves felt and just when that was heard, the coach met briefly with his coaching staff to decide on the change. Santiago Giménez entered between applause and shouts of his admirerswhile Bryan was fired with a whistle and the occasional insult.

And it is that the Ecuadorian does not finish convincing the fans because in six Clausura 2022 games, which are equivalent to 343 minutes on the pitch, he only has one goalwhich was against Monterrey on Matchday 3. For his part, the Chaquito has two goals in 94 minutes playedremembering that he was sick with COVID-19.

The companions approached Bryan Angulo to give him words of encouragementas well as the technical staff of the Cementeros, seeking to shelter him after the whistle of the celestial bias, being replaced just when they were most against him.

Angulo came out and Cruz Azul scored the tie

Angulo came out at 56′ and in less than ten minutes the Machine’s draw had already fallen, in which Santi Giménez was not directly involved, but Ignacio Rivero, who despite being one of the shortest on the court showed great strength for a Headbutt to the lower right corner of the cabin of Carlos Acevedo, who had been impassable until that moment.