Juan Reynoso sent a message: “They didn’t want us to qualify”

abigail parra

Mexico City / 07.05.2022 21:14:59





John Reynosotechnician of Blue Crosswas satisfied with what his team showed on the field of the Azteca Stadium, and even dared to send a message to the four leading teams (Pachuca, Tigres, Atlas and América).

“This club deserves to be in all the Liguillaswe are among the 8, surely a tough rival will touch us, surely they would not want us to pass, wait for the rival that touches us”, he commented after eliminating Necaxa in a penalty round.

In addition, the Peruvian took this triumph as a respite before the moment that the Machine was livingbut he made it clear that his soccer players are not just dolls that can only be demanded and not considered in the personal aspect.

“We are going step by step, we had to lose (in Repechage) the last tournament with Monterrey, it is not easy, It seems easy because we believe that the players are Play Station boyssometimes the pressure wins us”, he pointed out.

LOYAL FANS

Regarding the support of the fans in the Azteca stands and the cheers for players like Sebastián JuradoReynoso was grateful for those who were present beyond the criticism and rumors that are handled on social networks.

“I appreciate the support of the fans; rarifies that it is the hobby that does not appear on the networks, came to support us, a little or a lot, we gave them a long-suffering victory. Now to reinvent ourselves that on Thursday we have a nice chance to continue making history”.