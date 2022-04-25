Juan Reynoso threatens to resign as Technical Director

The Blue Cross Machine not going through a good time at the end of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 in Liga MX, because despite having secured a position in the Repechagethe last defeats of the Celestes have effervescent the spirits of their fans, who have already forgotten ‘the honeys’ of La Novena and demand the departure of the Peruvian technical director, Juam Reynoso.

Faced with this hot climate that they present at the close of the tournament, Professor Reynoso responded to the growing wave of rumors that consider him sentenced at the Cruz Azul, since he is assured that he has an ultimatum and only a new championship could assure him a renewal of his contract that expires next December.

“It is Cruz Azul, there is morbidity, several are very creative so that the moment worsens in the media, but we are in the idea. There is no need to dramatize, that would not be positive”, Reynoso commented.

"I love Cruz Azul so much that I don't need to be fired."

April 25, 2022





I don’t read, I don’t listen. It is part of living in Cruz Azul, we are not as good as last May or as bad as they want us to see. I don’t go crazy in good times or bad, I know we’re going to turn it around. That is the stamp of what we want. We who are in football are clear about it and it does not scare us. I love this team very much, if I see that I am a problem, I do not need to be fired, “he replied to those who asked for his departure.

Regarding the defeat against San Luis, which snatched from their hands the direct ticket to the Liguilla, because now they depend on other results, Juan Máximo put ice on the situation and demerited the victory of the potosinos.

“It’s a matter of perspective. It would be necessary to see the repetition, what I do say is that today one of the weakest teams that have come here has been San Luis. The goal was a desynchronization in defense, they had to score the second, but nothing more, ”he assured.

Reynoso made it clear that, although it no longer depends only on them, the group is focused on achieving direct qualification for the Liguilla, knowing that they first have to beat Club América, one of their biggest rivals in Liga MX.

“To play here you must have talent and category to absorb moments of pressure. They all know what they have to do. In that part we have improved, I see the boys very willing to improve. This is about results, not about selling smoke. It no longer depends on us, this is soccer, anything can happen, starting with beating America », he sentenced.

