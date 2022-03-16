Juan Reynoso: We are no longer in the 90s when Mexico swept MLS

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 03.15.2022 16:35:54





The MLS has been growing over the yearsincreasingly complicate life for Liga MX teams and proof of this is the Quarterfinal series of the Concacaf Champions Leaguewhere Pumas and León are down against the New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders, respectively.

Juan Reynoso, coach of Cruz Azulstated that Mexican soccer must begin to open your eyes and don’t belittle the US teamsbecause these already grew up in sports and those who believe that with the shirt or the support of being “Mexicans” they will win, they are wrong.

“The MLS is difficult to evaluate, that will happen over time, I don’t know if it has already happened to us or it has balanced us, we cannot underestimate, in Mexico we have not measured what they have grown. It gets more and more complicated and it will be more difficult, we must open our eyes that it is no longer easy to happen to the MLS teamswe are no longer in the 90s or early 2000s, I think that from humility we will understand and the bad news is that the wolf is here, the wolf is getting bigger and bigger and eats everything“, the strategist pointed out at a press conference.

The Machine is winning its Quarterfinal series against Montreal by the minimum difference after Uriel Antuna’s goal, but Reynoso knows that the Canadians are strong at home, since the conditions of the field are what will make the visit more complicated.

“It is a difficult rival with good individuals and with what they represent today MLS teams will be strong at home and they will try to take advantage of their conditions. If we had been forceful the advantage would be greater, but today not even a 3-0 guarantees you anything. We hope to adapt to the court and from there build what we do best, have a procedure without so much shock and hopefully everything is up to par”.

Reynoso left Bryan Angulo out for poor performance

The strategist confessed that the Ecuadorian striker, Bryan Angulo, is not going through a good level and that is why he left him out of the call for the duel against Montreal, this after the player was scandalously booed at the end of February at the Azteca Stadium and, at that time, the Peruvian said he was disappointed in his fans.

“We have not seen him well and we already talked about it with him, we want him well for Saturday’s game in Pachuca, where we are going to need those who have had less load and he is going through a soccer situation.”

​